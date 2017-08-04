4-year-old 'fighting for his life' after nearly drowning in Lake Michigan

Rough waters, stock image. (Photo: SimmiSimons, (c) SimmiSimons)

LAKE TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A 4-year-old child from Palatine, Illinois is fighting for his life after nearly drowning in Lake Michigan Tuesday evening.

According to the Berrien County Sheriff's Office, Matthew Ramirez was pulled from Lake Michigan at Warren Dunes State Park in Lake Township by good Samaritans nearby. He was found floating unresponsive in the water around 7:45 p.m.

The good Samaritans performed CPR on Ramirez until emergency responders arrived and took over. He was transported to Lakeland Hospital in Saint Joseph, before needing to be airlifted to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo.

Authorities say he is still in critical condition and is fighting for his life.

Ramirez was visiting Warren Dunes State Park with several other family members and children. Authorities say family believed he got out of the water with the other children and returned to the beach area, but Ramirez had not.

The Berrien County Sheriff's Office reminds everyone visiting the lake with children to keep a close eye on them when they are playing in the water and to take in account many factors such as swimming skill levels and rip currents that may play roles in tragic accident.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV