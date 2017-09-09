61-year-old man hit by car dies from injuries

Calhoun County Sheriff Department vehicle. (Photo: Trace Christenson, Battle Creek Enquirer)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - The man who was struck by a car while crossing the road Thursday in Springfield has died from his injuries.

Stuart R. Lewis, 61, died Thursday afternoon at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff Department.

Lewis was struck by a car about 7 a.m. as he attempted to cross Army Avenue at Dickman Road near Brookside Apartments in Springfield.

Previous: 61-year-old man seriously hurt after being hit by a car while crossing the street

Deputies said a woman, 24, was driving the car that struck Lewis. He was taken to the hospital by Lifecare Ambulance.

Deputies said after the crash that neither speed nor alcohol were believed to be factors.

The crash remains under investigation.

