9 of Michigan's most incredible, Pinterest-worthy wedding destinations

David and Amy Denyer were married on May 6, 2017 at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in Empire, Michigan. (Photo: Slow Juke Wedding Photography)

You're in love.

You're ready to say "I do," surrounded by the ones you love.

But when the time comes to pick a venue, many couples struggle with finding the perfect location. The truth is, Michigan is the perfect location. Whether it's your own backyard or the soft sands along Lake Michigan, finding your perfect place is an individual experience.

In a recent call out for wedding photos, the Free Press was overwhelmed with images from readers wanting to share their incredible Michigan wedding destinations.

But when it comes to some of Michigan's most spectacular places to be wed, these topped our list.

Grand Haven Pier

Tim Livingston and Abby Jones Livingston, photographed on the Grand Haven Pier on August 8, 2016. (Photo: Kendra Stanley-Mills Photography)

The Grand Haven pier was the perfect location for Abby and Tim Livingston, who exchanged vows on August 8, 2016. The pier, adorned with Edison lights, beckons with romance for a couple about to embark on a lifetime adventure. They were married at sunset in front of an intimate crowd and the calming waters of Lake Michigan.

Grosse Pointe War Memorial

John and Claire Hunter were married at the Grosse Pointe War Memorial on August 18, 2012. (Photo: The Shooting Gallery Photography)

Dating back to 1910, the Grosse Pointe War Memorial offers breathtaking views and a vintage vibe. John and Claire Hunter were married there on August 18, 2012, and raved about their experience. The grounds overlooking Lake St. Clair are immaculately maintained and the decor provides a tranquil feel. Original architecture also helps add to the timeless elegance.

The Fox Theatre

Samuel Lites and Isabella Tobias were married in Detroit's Fox Theatre on June 10, 2017. (Photo: Abby Rose Photo)

While it may be known for its variety of headlining events and shows, the Fabulous Fox's grandeur, ornate architecture and lavish ballrooms make it a high-demand location for weddings. Samuel Lites and Isabella Tobias said their "I do's" inside the theatre on June 10, 2017. Spendid in every detail, the Fox is the second-largest surviving theatre in the nation and an incredible backdrop for a glamorous Detroit wedding.

Mackinac Island

Ferry boats, fudge and horse-drawn carriages are just the start of what makes Mackinac Island the perfect wedding destination. Carole Erbel and Frank Shumway were hitched there on August 27, 2016. As a wedding planner herself, the bride called Mackinac the "most romantic wedding spot in the world." Whether it's a yacht wedding at the Grand Hotel or parasailing over the shiny blue waters, a Mackinac wedding will be the fairy tale you always dreamed of.

Belle Isle Conservatory

David and Pauline Salama were married at the Belle Isle Conservatory on June 16, 2015. (Photo: Curtis Wiklund Photography)

The Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory is everything you'd ever want in a lush, garden wedding. The conservatory, which opened in 1904, offers a botanical garden, greenhouse, lily pond, perennial gardens and 13 acres of preserved land. David and Pauline Salama were married on the conservatory grounds on June 16, 2015 and posed for several incredible photo opportunities close by, including the James Scott Memorial Fountain and the Belle Isle Casino. The Salamas opted for a very intimate day, with just their two young sons as guests.

Keweenaw Peninsula near Copper Harbor

Jessica and Nicholos Rowe were were on October 15, 2016 in Copper, Harbor, Michigan. (Photo: Adam Johnson | Brockit Inc.)

Take your wedding to the very tip of Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Jessica and Nicholas Rowe tied the knot on October 15, 2016 in a log cabin church in Copper Harbor. At the peak of fall colors, the couple enjoyed photos at Brockway Mountain and along the rocky shores of Lake Superior.

Traverse City

Keith and Sarah Karson were married on August 8, 2015, in Traverse City, Michigan. (Photo: A Thousand Words Photography by Samantha & Brian)

Experience breathtaking views and the thrill of adventure in Traverse City. With sandy beaches, sprawling golf courses, wineries and miles of biking trails, you'll find no shortage of incredible wedding venues. Keith and Sarah Karson were wed on August 8, 2015 at Mission Table and explored many parts of the city for memorable photo opportunities, including a bike ride and a walk along West Grand Traverse Bay.

Silver Beach, St. Joseph

Janessa and Nick Zapor were married on Sept. 10, 2016 at Silver Lake in St. Joseph. (Photo: Lois Pierpont | www.loispierpont.com)

If a breezy beach wedding is your style, Silver Beach in St. Joseph may be what you're looking for. Rolling waves and a gorgeous, glowing horizon await you and your guests. There's no permit required because it's a public beach, but you may need to set up early to claim your ceremony location. Silver Beach is also walking distance from downtown St. Joseph, so it's easy to get there if you stay nearby.

Hemlock Hills On Mill Pond

Photo: Jessie and Travis Morasky were wed on August 16, 2016 at Hemlock Hills on Mill Pond, near Alpena. (Sarah Sanders Photography)

For the couple that appreciates the beauty of northern Michigan, Hemlock Hills On Mill Pond is truly the ultimate wedding celebration come true. Jessie and Travis Morasky tied the knot on August 6, 2016, at the site's Elowsky Grist Mill. Near Alpena, the rustic venue offers a gorgeous, newly-renovated barn nestled in rolling hills, a beautiful river and more than 30 acres of hardwood forest. Up to 60 guests can also be lodged on the property, adding to the convenience factor.

© 2017 Detroit Free Press