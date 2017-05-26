99-year-old adventurer wishes for 'one more big trip'

Retired civil engineer and WWII veteran Robert Torp-Smith and his caregiver Michelle VanSlambrouck pose for a portrait in Torp-Smith's home on Monday, May 22, 2017 in Portland. (Photo: Julia Nagy/Lansing State Journal)

PORTLAND, MICH. - “One more big trip.”

In January, that’s what Portland resident Robert Torp-Smith, 99, told his caregiver, Michelle VanSlambrouck, that he wanted. He asked her to go with him.

She didn’t miss a beat: “I said, ‘OK, where are we going?’”

Torp-Smith, a retired civil engineer and WWII and Korean War veteran, picked the Egyptian pyramids. VanSlambrouck agreed to take him as long as he consented to the safety of a wheelchair.

But after some research, the pair decided that reaching the pyramids would be too difficult as they had to cross sand to get there.

The two have known each other for a decade. He was a customer at her former coffee shop in Portland, the Cheeky Monkey. Four years ago, VanSlambrouck began caring for his late wife, Geraldine. When Geraldine died in 2015, VanSlambrouck stayed on a few hours a day to help Torp-Smith or “Torp” as she calls him.

A few weeks later, he suggested an alternative to Egypt: Rome. He wanted to see the Colosseum.

So the duo selected a week-long Mediterranean cruise that started and ended in Rome. They shared a suite on the 17th floor of a Norwegian Cruise Line ship.

As a child, he recalled drawing a picture of the ancient amphitheater that was entered in an art competition and hung for a short period in the Chicago Art Institute.

Though he spent a good part of his childhood in Europe, he hadn’t traveled to Rome before. He wanted to see it in person.

Their first stop was the Colosseum.

He was awed. They both were.

“This place is acres and acres and acres. It’s not just a little theater,” Torp-Smith said.

His engineering background kicked in.

“I kept saying to myself somebody had to plan this out and get this done,” he said. “Before you put the first shovel in the mud you’ve got to plan it. That fascinated me.”

VanSlambrouck, 50, who had never traveled to Europe before, said she enjoyed his perspective.

“I loved watching things through his eyes. That was the icing on the cake," she said.

Torp-Smith was only 3 when his father died. His mother took the family from Chicago to Denmark, where she was born. They returned to the Chicago area when he was 12 and struggled to make ends meet.

His son, Torben Torp-Smith, 70, of San Francisco, said his father — whose childhood heroes were polar explorers — has always had an adventurous streak.

He said his dad once went mountain-climbing in Nepal and competed in cross-country ski races into his 80s. He took a trip with his father and his son to Poland to find the family roots a few years ago.

Robert Torp-Smith said he spent a good part of his youth on ships as a Naval officer and as a crewman on yachts out of Chicago. The cruise ship fascinated him.

“I’ve been on lots of ships but never on one that’s three blocks long and 17 stories high,” he said.

Retired civil engineer and WWII veteran Robert Torp-Smith laughs as he recalls his "big trip" in his home on Monday, May 22, 2017 in Portland. Torp-Smith told his personal care aide Michelle VanSlambrouck that he wanted "one more big trip." The two traveled to Italy, Spain and France. (Photo: Julia Nagy/Lansing State Journal)

In fact, he was working on a yacht on Lake Michigan that made a stop in Saugatuck around 1936 when he met Geraldine Pierce, a high school girl from Portland who was working in a coffee shop.

“The way I ended up in Michigan was to fall in love with a wonderful girl,” he said.

They married in 1941 after college and were together more than seven decades. Torp-Smith today lives in Victorian house built in 1883 by his late wife’s grandfather. She died two years ago, shortly after the death of their older son, Marley Torp-Smith, a Lansing antiques dealer.

The trip offered a break from the sadness. VanSlambrouck recalled him telling her: “I’m still alive. I want to keep living.”

After Rome, the cruise took them to Florence Italy, then along the French Riviera with a stop in Cannes, France, then to Spain, where they stopped at Majorca Island and Barcelona. The last stop was Naples, Italy before returning to Rome.

Robert Torp-Smith and Michelle VanSlambrouck pose before the Colosseum May 8, 2017. Torp-Smith told her he wanted "one more big trip." (Photo: Courtesy)

VanSlambrouck started a Facebook page for family members to follow but they ended up meeting people along the way who also were interested. About 100 followers watched their trip unfold.

They never ran into another tourist as old as Torp-Smith, who turned 99 Wednesday, a few days after he returned.

“I like to brag about him,” she said. “People were just amazed (at his age), and drawn to him.”

VanSlambrouck said she planned outings for about four hours a day so as not to overdo it. Traveling on the ship also made it possible to rest without changing hotels.

But the cobblestones and the wheelchair didn't mix well. She said that her arms are still sore from pushing.

“She was the most wonderful companion,” Torp-Smith said then mimicked the bouncing along the cobblestones in a rat-a-tat motion. “She pushed me around and did extreme labor getting me through the rocky streets.”

While in Rome, VanSlambrouck threw a coin into the Trevi Fountain, a famous site for making wishes. She hoped for it to be the best trip of Torp-Smith’s life.

Her wish came true. Torp-Smith said he had the “time of his life.”

And on the road, he turned to his companion and asked: “Where are we going next year?”

