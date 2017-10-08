A new take on drivers ed teaches teens how to stay alive behind the wheel

Young woman driving a car, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

COMSTOCK PARK, MICH. - Car accidents are the leading killer of teenagers ages 15-20 in the United States. More than 5,000 teens are involved in a fatal crash every year, and an additional 196,000 are injured.

But a non-profit called Tire Rack Street Survival has set out to teach teens the skills they need to stay alive behind the wheel. This program is different from a traditional drivers education class because it trains young drivers how to handle real-world experiences when driving.

Some skills taught through the program include: emergency braking, skid control, how to control proper braking and how to avoid accidents.

About 13 students from around Michigan gathered at Fifth Third Ballpark for a day filled with drivers training.

The program is open to drivers ages 16-21, and it costs $75 per student. You can find out more about Tire Rack Street Survival here.

