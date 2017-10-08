A new take on drivers ed teaches teens how to stay alive behind the wheel

COMSTOCK PARK, MICH. - Car accidents are the leading killer of teenagers ages 15-20 in the United States. More than 5,000 teens are involved in a fatal crash every year, and an additional 196,000 are injured.
But a non-profit called Tire Rack Street Survival has set out to teach teens the skills they need to stay alive behind the wheel. This program is different from a traditional drivers education class because it trains young drivers how to handle real-world experiences when driving.
Some skills taught through the program include: emergency braking, skid control, how to control proper braking and how to avoid accidents.
About 13 students from around Michigan gathered at Fifth Third Ballpark for a day filled with drivers training.
The program is open to drivers ages 16-21, and it costs $75 per student. You can find out more about Tire Rack Street Survival here.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs