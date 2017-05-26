A snub? Michigan left off list of great beach towns

Lake Michigan

Anybody who lives in Michigan – a state with more than 3,000 miles of coastline – would perk up at a story titled “The 46 Best Beach Towns in America,” right?

And then they’d look for their favorite spot.

But Michigan got snubbed in a recent list put together by writer Brie Dyas for Good Housekeeping magazine. It included only beach towns on the east and west coasts.

Dyas, who lives in New Jersey, said she was concentrating on “coastal” towns, and that means towns near saltwater seas.

Dianna Stampfler, president of Promote Michigan, has heard that story before.

“It’s like people think that beaches only exist on the ocean coasts,” she said. “The Lake Michigan coast is still a coast. It’s a freshwater coast.”

Dyas admitted she’s hasn’t visited Michigan — yet.

“However, I do have plenty of love for Michigan,” she said. Her travel bucket list includes stops at Mackinac Island, Ann Arbor and Traverse City.

Stampfler offers some suggestions that could rival many of the towns on the Good Housekeeping list. We’ve thrown in a few more to include Lake Superior and Lake Huron as well.

Saugatuck and Oval Beach

This magnificent crescent where dunes and beach grass come together with blue water and sky has been nationally ranked by entities as diverse as Conde Nast’s Traveler magazine (one of the top 25 shorelines in the world) and MTV (one of the top five beaches in the country). The village of Saugatuck also offers quaint charm and plenty of dining and shopping opportunities. Plan a visit: www.saugatuck.com.

Ludington

Stampfler likes Ludington State Park because there’s a classically beautiful black-and-white-striped lighthouse. The park’s 5,300 acres also include miles of Lake Michigan shoreline as well as beaches on the inland Hamlin Lake. Swim, float in a tube, kayak or hike on miles of trails. The nearby city of Ludington has plenty of attractions and events and is set to open a new maritime museum in June. Learn more: www.visitludington.com.

Empire

This cute Lake Michigan town surrounded by Sleeping Bear National Lakeshore has a nice village park on the lakeshore west of the downtown area. There’s a picnic pavilion and a working lighthouse. Stampfler likes it at least partly for nostalgic purposes, and she spent lots of time there with her kids. “It isn’t the grandest or better than any other beach, but it has family memories for us,” she said. Learn more: www.empirechamber.com.

Petoskey

Petoskey State Park, on the north end of Little Traverse Bay, is 303 acres of pure scenic beauty with a sandy beach and two campgrounds. “What I like about that beach is it’s not in downtown Petoskey,” Stampfler said. “You get a view from there, out to Petoskey, a view or to Bay Harbor.” In Petoskey itself, you’ll find Victorian charm, fudge shops and plenty of shopping and dining opportunities. Check out the historic Gaslight District. Learn more: www.petoskeyarea.com.

Tawas

That includes East Tawas, Tawas City and Tawas Point State Park. This park is at the tip of the crescent-shaped peninsula that creates Tawas Bay. Picturesque lighthouse, plenty of space and a natural feel along with restrooms and food make it family-friendly. A bonus is that water is shallower and calmer than some Great Lakes beaches. It’s also warmer. It’s close to both the artsy East Tawas and family-friendly Tawas City with plenty of things to do beyond the beach. Learn more: www.tawas.com.

Caseville

This town, in the crook of Michigan’s Thumb, is well-known for its Cheeseburger in Caseville Festival, originally founded as a Jimmy Buffett tribute. There are kids’ activities, euchre tournaments, live music and much, much more. This year’s festival is Aug. 11 to 20. Find details here: www.cheeseburgerincasevillefest.com. Next to Caseville proper is Caseville County Park, well-known for its sandy beaches and swimming.

Route 2 between Brevort and Naubinway

Technically, there’s no town along here, but we don't care because its a great beach experience. Cross the Mackinac Bridge into the Upper Peninsula and head west. You’ll almost immediately find beach going at its most beautiful and primitive. Basically, pull the car over wherever you think the beach is prettiest or least crowded and drop your beach chairs in the sand. Advantage: There is plenty of elbow room for everyone. Drawback: No bathrooms. Have lunch or dinner in Naubinway, where you can also visit the Top of the Lake Snowmobile Museum. Learn more about it at www.snowmobilemuseum.com.

Tourists head out for a Pictured Rocks boat tour in Munising in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. (Photo: Rod Sanford/Lansing State Journal)

Munising

This town sits at the western end of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, which stretches east to Grand Marais. Visitors love the easy-access Sand Point Beach, named by The Weather Channel among its “Top Five Summer Beaches in America.” Beachgoers get views of Grand Island, Munising and vast sunsets in the evening. Munising, once a lumber town, has streets that slope towards the lake and fabulous views of Lake Superior. Catch a tour boat to look at the colorful rocks from the municipal pier. Learn more: www.munising.org.

Contact Kathleen Lavey at (517) 377-1251 or klavey@lsj.com. Follow her on Twitter @kathleenlavey.

