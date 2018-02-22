A swath of Michigan State University's campus along Red Cedar River is underwater

Water surrounds the MSU Bikes Service Center Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. (Photo: RJ Wolcott / Lansing State Journal)

EAST LANSING, MICH. - Larry Lentz arrived at work on Thursday to find the MSU Bikes Service Center surrounded by more than a half foot of flood water.

"It's a good thing humans are water-proof," said Lentz, a manager at the store who had watched as the water from the Red Cedar River drew closer to the front steps of the building on Wednesday afternoon.

The store and its inventory were unaffected by the high waters, though bikes attached to racks in front of the store were partially underwater Thursday morning.

The Center is surrounded by about 8-10" of flood water and it's expected to rise another 6" today, so consider our Center closed for business today and tomorrow (Fri). pic.twitter.com/DHrex2JIzq — MSU Bikes (@MSUBikes) February 22, 2018

Westward along the riverbank, flooding was impacting another popular campus destination: the W.J. Beal Botanical Garden. It's the worst flooding Frank Telewski, the garden's curator, has seen since arriving on campus in 1993.

"It's not unusual to get a flood in the garden," Telewski said. "Flooding this extensive is."

Had the flooding come later in the spring, Telewski said, it's likely the flowering plants in the garden would have suffered significant damage. Fortunately, the ground is frozen, he said, meaning the seeds and perennials therein are dormant and unaffected by the flooding.

Grounds staff had some time to prepare, moving items stored in sheds to the refuge of higher shelves. One of the garden's two storage areas along the riverbank was under more than four feet of water Thursday afternoon.

During typical late-winter flooding, the water takes a day or two to recede. Given current conditions, Telewski thinks much of the water will recede from the garden by Monday.

Swaths of sidewalks and green spaces along the Red Cedar River have increasingly gone underwater. Sandbags have been deployed and blockades and been erected to ward off pedestrians in certain areas in the northern portion of the East Lansing campus.

This weekend's Michigan VEX Robotics Championship has been moved from the East Lansing campus due to flooding. The competition, featuring teams of students from dozens of middle and high schools, will instead take place at Grandville High School.

Information on closures and detours can be found at apps.gis.msu.edu/construction/closures-and-detours.

