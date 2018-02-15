After Florida school shooting Bill Schuette reminds Michigan students about OK2SAY program

Michigan AG Bill Schuette (Photo: Junfu Han, Detroit Free Press)

MICHIGAN - In the wake of the shooting at Florida Parkland High School , Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette is reminding students about the OK2SAY program. The program allows students to alert district leaders about potential threats.

Students can call, text, email and file a report online anonymously. According to the attorney general's office, the "program enables students to confidentially report anything that they feel threatens their safety or the safety of others."

In January, OK2SAY received 495 tips, which puts the total number of tips since the Sept. 2014 launch at 11,229.

Tips are submitted across 30 categories. The attorney general's office says most tips reported on suicide threats, bullying, assault, self-harm and drugs.

Tips can be submitted though the following ways:

