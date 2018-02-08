Airlines waiving chance fees ahead of winter storm

MICHIGAN - If you have plans to fly somewhere Friday be aware: you might not be going anywhere.

Airlines are canceling flights ahead of the storm and they're taking steps to help their passengers deal with those cancellations. Especially if they're flying through hub cities, like Detroit.

American Airlines, Delta, Southwest and United are waiving the change fee for flights. However, there are some stipulations you need to be aware of.

Delta says it will waive change fees at certain airports, like Grand Rapids. But, the flight must be already booked for Feb. 9 and reissued on or before Feb. 12.

United also sent out an alert. The change fee is being waived for today and tomorrow. American Airlines will waive the change fee for flights tomorrow. Meantime, Southwest offered to waive the fee for flights Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday afternoon, there were no cancellations at Gerald Ford International Airport, but Spokesperson Tara Hernandez says Friday could be a different story.

“Especially if you're connecting through bigger hubs like Chicago Midway, O’Hare, or Detroit. The band is going right through those areas, so weather may not be affected here, but if you're connecting, you might be delayed or canceled," she said.

The best advice is to continuously check the airline for updates.

Air Canada

American

Delta

Frontier

JetBlue

Southwest

United

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV