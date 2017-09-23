Amish teen drowns while swimming in pond

Stock image of lights on a police car. (Thinkstock image)

ISABELLA COUNTY, MICH. - A 17-year-old Amish boy was swimming with family and friends at a pond in Coldwater Township on Friday, Sept. 22.

According to a news release from the Isabella County Sheriff's Office, other swimmers at the pond, located in the 700 block of West Blanchard Road, noticed the teen was struggling and tried to pull him to shore. When they couldn't, the teen's family located a phone from a passerby on the road and called 911.

Isabella County Sheriff's deputies were able to find the boy and deputy and diver Joe Chritz was able to pull him from the murky water after just a few moments. However, even after rescue efforts were made by responders on shore -- the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

