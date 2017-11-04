Animal abuse charges pending after 70 dead cows found near Fowlerville

Close-up view of a brown and white Hereford cow's eye. No specifics, including breed, were available on approximately 70 cows found dead in Livingston County, but a 61-year-old man is facing felony charges of animal abuse/neglect. (Photo: Emholk, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

LIVINGSTON, MICH. - A warrant has been issued for a 61-year-old Cohoctah Township man after approximately 70 cows were found dead on his property earlier this year, an official said.

Keith Edwin Huck Jr., 61, could face up to four years in prison on animal cruelty charges. He also faces misdemeanor charges related to failing to bury animals and failure to license a dog.

The warrant was issued Oct. 25 in 53rd District Court.

Livingston County Prosecutor William Vailliencourt said the animal cruelty charges are “based on allegations that the defendant failed to provide adequate care to cows and pigs.”

“Three pigs and five cows were recovered alive and approximately 70 cows were found dead,” Vailliencourt said, noting the animals were found in two locations off Robb Road.

It was not clear when the animals were discovered, but court records indicate Livingston County Animal Control may have begun the investigation in May.

Vailliencourt said he was unable to disclose other details while the case is pending.

Court records refer to a “Hatchet,” a tri-color coon hound, in the allegations of stray and unlicensed dog, but do not list any other specifics about any of the animals.

Generally, Michigan law defines abandoning or cruelty to animals as person convicted of failing to provide care, abandoning or causing abandonment, or negligently allowing animals to suffer unnecessary neglect, torture or pain.

The animal burial charge means the owner of a dead animal may have knowingly permitted the animal to remain in a lot, field or the like rather than burying the animal.

“The charges are simply allegations at this point and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty,” Vailliencourt said.

