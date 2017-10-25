Another Montcalm County deer suspected to have CWD

Whitetail doe deer standing upright in wooded area, file photo. (Photo: Thinkstock, ©2016 North Star Creations Photography LLC)

MONTCALM COUNTY, MICH. - Another deer in Montcalm County may test positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD), the Michigan Department of Natural Resources says.

A sample was sent to the USDA's National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Iowa to confirm. If this deer tests positive, it will be the 11th free-ranging deer in Michigan found to have CWD. The 10th deer that tested positive for CWD was located earlier this month.

“The fact that we already have another positive deer within Montcalm County is of major concern,” said Dr. Kelly Straka, DNR state wildlife veterinarian. “We strongly recommend hunters who harvest deer in Montcalm County have their deer tested. Deer with CWD can look perfectly healthy even though they are infected.”

There have been no cases of CWD infection in humans, however, as a precaution the Center for Disease Control and the World Health Organization recommend that infected animals not be consumed as food by people or domestic animals.

A complete list of check stations, including locations and hours, as well as weekly CWD updates, are available at michigan.gov/cwd.

There is a town hall meeting planned for Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Ash Foundation Building, located within the Montcalm County Fairground at 8784 Peck road in Greenville, Mich.

