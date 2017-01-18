Astronaut tweets stunning photo of Detroit from outer space

"Good morning USA! Detroit - Toledo - Cleveland." -Shane Kimbrough (Photo: @astro_kimbrough)

We always like looking at photos of Detroit from angles we've rarely or never seen.

That includes from outer space.

NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough, the commander of the Expedition 50 crew currently at the International Space Station, tweeted a photo Tuesday morning from outer space of southeastern Michigan and northern Ohio. That includes Detroit, Cleveland, Toledo, Ann Arbor, Flint and Lansing.

Check out the photo for yourself. It's quite stunning!

Good morning USA! Detroit - Toledo - Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/bXwKdRLzRs — Shane Kimbrough (@astro_kimbrough) January 17, 2017

What really shines about Detroit in this photo is you can see the effects of the $185-million project that added 65,000 LED streetlights to the city. The project, which lasted two years and uses LED lighting that gives off a whiter, cleaner glow, was completed last month.

You can read more about Expedition 50 here. The crew just completed a spacewalk this past weekend, the 197th spacewalk as part of the station's assembly and maintenance.

