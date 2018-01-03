WZZM
At least there is one cool thing about this cold weather: Ice balls

Detroit Free Press staff , WZZM 8:41 AM. EST January 03, 2018

It's very cold right now.

And while this can lead to a number of cumbersome and chilly frustrations — chattering teeth, numb fingers, and a general disinterest in going outside — there are some cool sides of the frosty winter. One that we're particularly excited about? Ice balls. 

As we know, cold weather has the effect of freezing liquids, but when the Great Lakes get cold, there is an additional cool beauty: little ice boulders — or ice balls — form.

According to Atlas Obscura, "Ice boulders form when cold chunks break from ice sheets, and the movements of a lake’s waves sculpt those pieces into rounder shapes. The balls can also accrue more layers of ice, growing large."

Check out some pics of ice balls that are being shared on social media right now.

