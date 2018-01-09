Authorities: 2 dead after fire in Upper Peninsula

Fire truck at night, file photo. (Photo: Thinkstock)

MARQUETTE, MICH. - Authorities say two people have been found dead following a fire at a home in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

WLUC-TV reports the fire happened late Monday and the Marquette Police Department says early Tuesday that the dead were found inside the two-story home.

Names weren't immediately released. Marquette police and state police fire investigators were on the scene to help determine the cause of the fire.

© 2018 Associated Press