Authorities investigating a fatal tractor rollover in Ionia County

ODESSA TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Authorities in Ionia County found a man dead in his tractor after it rolled over into a drainage ditch in Odessa Township.

According to a Facebook post from the Ionia County Sheriff's Office, authorities were called to a fatal tractor accident on private property on W. Henderson Road.

A 59-year-old Lake Odessa man's family found him dead in his tractor, which had rolled over into a drainage ditch. They called authorities to the scene.

The Ionia County Sheriff's Office says it will continue to investigate the incident.

