Authorities release names of 2 dead in Upper Peninsula fire

Associated Press , WZZM 2:04 PM. EST January 10, 2018

MARQUETTE, MICH. - Authorities have released the names of two young people found dead following a fire at a home in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

The Marquette Police Department says the bodies of 22-year-old Krista Urbanc and 23-year-old Zachary Johnson were found inside the two-story home following the fire late Monday.

Police say they both lived at the home. The Mining Journal reports the city lists the home as a rental property.

Marquette police and state police fire investigators were working Wednesday to determine the cause of the fire.

