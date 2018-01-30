Bagger Dave's closes five locations, including one in Grand Rapids

Bagger Dave's Burger Tavern has closed five of its 15 Michigan locations as of Jan. 15.

The Traverse City-based restaurant spun off from the Southfield-based Diversified Restaurant Holdings in 2016.

The closures included the location at 2190 E. Beltline Ave. NE in Grand Rapids, which opened in 2015.

The company attributed the closings to a "recession" in the casual dining industry.

"We have worked diligently over our 10 years in business to operate efficiently and aim to continue to strengthen our brand, despite the challenges of a recession impacting the casual dining industry," said Michael Ansley, CEO, Bagger Dave's Burger Tavern.

Bagger Daves on the East Beltline has closed its doors @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/dw5EmOw9Mp — Michael Powers (@MichaelPowers13) January 30, 2018

The company plans to re-assign some staff members from the closed locations to its remaining 10 restaurants and offer a severance package to the rest.

Bagger Dave's said it will retain its currently profitable Michigan locations in Cascade Township, Grand Blanc, Birch Run, Novi, Chesterfield, Berkley and Bloomfield Township, as well as Ohio locations in West Chester and Centerville and a location in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Here is a list of the closed locations:

Grand Rapids (off of E. Beltline Avenue NE)

Shelby Township

East Lansing

Canton

Traverse City

