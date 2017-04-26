Ballot proposal would end crude oil through Enbridge's Line 5

Enbridge says its Line 5 — which carries millions of gallons of oil and natural gas each day both underwater and aboveground — is completely safe. This 2014 photo shows a diver inspecting an underwater section of the 62-year-old pipeline. (Photo: Enbridge)

LANSING, MICH. - No crude oil would be allowed to flow through Enbridge’s Line 5, which runs under the Straits of Mackinac, under a ballot proposal that was approved by the state Board of Canvassers Wednesday.

The line wouldn’t totally be shutdown under the proposal and could still carry propane and natural gas, said Jeffrey Hank, one of the organizers of Keep our Lakes Great, the Lansing-based group that is pushing the petition.

“We want to stop that pipeline from leaking oil in the Great Lakes,” he said. “We think our proposal is very moderate because it doesn’t actually shut the pipeline down. It just asks for the cessation in the flow of crude oil.”

The group will have to collect a minimum of 252,523 signatures of valid Michigan voters in a 180-day period that is starting on May 1. If the signatures are approved, the measure will go before the Michigan Legislature for consideration. Lawmakers can either approve the measure and it automatically becomes law or reject the petition and it will go on the Nov. 18 ballot. The Legislature can also offer an alternative measure that would go on the ballot.

Known as Line 5, the pipeline carries up to 23 million gallons per day of light crude oil and liquid natural gas through the Upper Peninsula, before splitting into twin, underwater pipes in the Straits, and then again becoming a singular line south through the Lower Peninsula, where it reaches a hub in Sarnia, Ontario. The pipelines have been at the center of a years-long debate over whether they should continue to operate in the Straits, given the widespread ecological impact a major oil spill from the lines would have on the Great Lakes and shoreline communities.

“There are 800,000 jobs that rely on the fresh water of the Great Lakes and the risk of that thing breaking is just too dire,” said Phil Bellfy, of Sault Ste. Marie, another organizer of the petition drive. “We need to shut down the flow of oil.”

The group will kick off its petition drive on Monday with a rally on the steps of the state Capitol.

