Battle Creek man dragged by car after arguments with girlfriend

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - A man, 33, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence after his girlfriend, 28, said she was assaulted in the first block of Vale Street.

The woman called officers at 5:11 a.m. Saturday and said she had been at the house during the night, but that she was pushed and punched in the stomach while arguing with the man about her going to work and using his mother's car.

The woman fled the house, but the man attempted to stop her from driving away by standing in front of the car. She attempted to drive away and he grabbed the car and was dragged a short distance.

She then left and he got a ride with someone else and then at Main Street and Hamblin Avenue she was blocked by the other vehicle and he again tried to get into the car but was dragged a short distance again when she drove away.

The car was stopped by police near Capital Avenue and Dickman Road. The man was treated for minor injuries to his feet and taken to the Calhoun County jail.

He told officers the woman was angry at him and called 911 because he would not have sex with her that morning.

