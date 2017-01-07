Battle Creek school counselor honored at White House

U.S. first lady Michelle Obama embraces the 2017 School Counselor of the Year Terri Tchorzynski from Calhoun Area Career Center in Battle Creek, Michigan, during a ceremony honoring and her fellow conselors in the White House January 6. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - It may have been the day Michelle Obama issued her final official remarks as first lady in a ceremony at the White House. For a moment, at least, the day belonged to that ceremony's honoree, Battle Creek school counselor Terri Tchorzynski.

Tchorzynski, a counselor at the Calhoun Area Career Center, was recognized Friday as the winner of the 2017 School Counselor of the Year award from the American School Counselor Association. The program, spearheaded by Obama as a part of her Reach Higher campaign, highlights the work of school counselors as it pertains to helping students prepare for post-secondary education.

Tchorzynski, 37, spoke for nearly six minutes in a room that included about 50 other school counselors as well as University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh, R&B star Usher, rapper Wale, "Saturday Night Live" alumnus Jay Pharoah and "Friday Nights Lights" actress Connie Britton.

"I’m honored to stand here among you and know that amazing work happens in your building every single day," Tchorzynski said, addressing the room's educators. "In a profession where we may not always feel gratitude or immediately see results, I want you to know your work is greatly appreciated."

Terri Tchorzynski, a school counselor at the Calhoun Area Career Center, winner of a national School Counselor of the Year award speaks at the 2017 School Counselor of the Year event at the White House in Washington DC, January 5, 2017. (Photo: Chris Kleponis, AFP, Getty Images)

The ceremony marked the end of an eventful week for Muskegon native Tchorzynski. She's spent much of the week zigzagging Washington, D.C., for Counselor of the Year festivities and fulfilling national news media obligations.

Tchorzynski recently was featured in a story by Time magazine, over the airwaves of NPR and on CNN.

Her address Friday thanked Obama, the American School Counselor Association and her fellow educators. She emphasized the importance of enthusiasm and of helping her students to live up to their aspirations, students like career center graduate Kyra McCune.

"Provide your students with everything you can offer, consistently and passionately every day," she said. "When times are difficult and you feel overwhelmed, remember why you are a school counselor. Remember your students’ stories and the impact you have. Remember the huge role you play in their growth and development.

"Remember that if it wasn’t for all of you, all of you on this stage, many students would not be where they are today."

Tchorzynski then introduced the outgoing first lady and was greeted with a hug and raucous applause from the room.

U.S. first lady Michelle Obama delivers remarks during a ceremony honoring the 2017 School Counselor of the Year in the East Room of the White House Jan. 6. These were the last public remarks made by her during her husband Barack Obama's presidency. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images)

"Our school counselors are truly among the heroes of the Reach Higher story and that’s why we created this event two years ago, because we thought they should finally get some recognition," Obama said. "We wanted everyone to know about the difference these phenomenal men and women are making in the lives of our young people every day.

"And our 2017 School Counselor of the Year, Terri Tchorzynski, is a perfect example."

Obama was heartfelt in her final official remarks before exiting the White House with President Barack Obama when Donald Trump is inaugurated as the nation's 45th president on Jan. 20.

She touted the successes of her Reach Higher program as well as those of Tchorzynski and other school counselors in the room. The program was designed to expose students to college and career opportunities, to assist students understand their financial aid options and to encourage academic planning and summer learning opportunities, according to the program's platform on the White House website.

It's the school counselors, Obama said, that steer students through difficult life decisions and to post-secondary education and career opportunities.

U.S. first lady Michelle Obama waves goodbye after delivering remarks honoring the 2017 School Counselor of the Year and counselors from across the country in the East Room of the White House Jan. 6. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images)

"I am so grateful to all of you for your passion and your dedication and all of the hard work on behalf of our next generation," she said. "I can think of no better way to end my time as first lady than celebrating with all of you. I want to close today by simply saying thank you, thank you for all you do for our kids and our country.

"Being your first lady has been the greatest honor of my life and I hope I've made you proud."

To read Obama's final remarks as first lady, click here or watch the video below. The ceremony featuring Tchorzynski starts at 2:11 in the video.

