Battle Creek teacher charged with assault and battery

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - A Battle Creek teacher has been charged with assaulting a student.

Robert Egelkraut, 60, of Delton, was charged with the misdemeanor of assault and battery after investigators said he grabbed the arms of an 11-year-old student and pushed him into his classroom chair. Egelkraut was arraigned Thursday.

Calhoun County Sheriff Department deputies said the incident occurred Sept. 7 at Springfield Middle School, 1023 Avenue A in Springfield.

Classes were in the second day of the school year and deputies said Egelkraut was teaching sixth-hour, seventh-grade English.

Sgt. Chris Bacik said the allegations are that Egelkraut was called from the classroom and when he returned he told an 11-year-old boy to put away his binder. When the boy didn't comply, he was grabbed by the arm.

"The teacher asked him to put it up," the boy's mother, Christina Davis said Friday. "My son said 'let me finish a sentence' and then when he didn't put it away the teacher snapped it up and threw it across the room."

Davis said her son attempted to get up and retrieve the binder but said Egelkraut twice grabbed the boy's arm and pushed him into his seat. On a third attempt the boy evaded the teacher and left the classroom and reported the incident to the principal.

Davis later filed a complaint with the sheriff department. Deputies said they obtained a video from the classroom, which Davis said was described to her by school officials but she has not seen.

She said her son had bruises on his arm.

Egelkraut's attorney, Fillipe Iorio of Grand Rapids, said he is still gathering information from deputies but "a not-guilty plea has been entered because he did not commit any crime. It is fair to say that the charges are denied 100 percent and we will, if necessary, litigate it vigorously and we would expect that justice will prevail."

Iorio said he has advised his client not to speak about the case.

Egelkraut appeared Thursday before Calhoun County District Judge Paul Beardslee, who set a $500 personal recognizance bond and scheduled a pre-trial conference for Feb. 7. If convicted, Egelkraut faces a maximum penalty of 93 days in jail.

Battle Creek Superintendent Kimberly Carter could not be reached Friday for comment. Egelkraut has moved to another school, which does not satisfy Davis.

"It is ridiculous he is still working in the school district," she said.

But Iorio said Egelkraut has been a teacher in the Battle Creek system for more than 30 years and has received several awards and has an excellent record.

"He cares about the Battle Creek Public Schools and the community and that is reflected in his records and I would hope that people won't jump to conclusions.

