BBB warns consumers about still-unbuilt campground

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock)

TRAVERSE CITY, MICH. - Two years ago a couple announced an upscale resort and campground near Traverse City would be built and it had everyone talking.

But according to the Better Business Bureau, the resort was never built, and the owners of Bella Solviva have been taking reservations anyway.

The BBB says the owners raised less than $3,000 of the $100,000 they needed for their 107-acre facility.

Yet their website offers annual memberships, reservations, a rewards program, and gift certificates. According to a disclaimer, most of the pictures on that website are not pictures of the actual property.

The BBB warns customers that the business is no longer responding to complaints and customers will not likely to get their money back.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

© 2017 WZZM-TV