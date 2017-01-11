Bedbugs found at Michigan state office building

Bed bug, stock image. (Photo: John Reynolds, Thinkstock)

LANSING, MICH. - State officials are battling bedbugs at a government office facility in downtown Lansing and the insects have forced some state employees to relocate.

An insect was first spotted on Dec. 22 by an employee working on the second floor of Constitution Hall, 525 W, Allegan St., Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget spokesman Caleb Buhs said Wednesday. Exterminators from Rose Pest Solutions, of Lansing, determined the insect was a bedbug, then swept the building with specially trained, insect-sniffing dogs and found two infected chairs. Both chairs "were bagged and removed from the building," Buhs said.

On Friday, a bug was spotted on a laptop in the same area of the building, Buhs said, and Rose determined it was a bed bug. The dogs were expected to return Wednesday morning to perform another sweep, "and appropriate action will be taken to eradicate the problem," Buhs said.

He said four employees have been relocated and the infested area has been cordoned off.

Bedbugs are not known to carry disease but can bite and cause itchiness, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Lansing State Journal