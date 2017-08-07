Boater uses plastic gas tank to stay afloat on Lake Huron

LEXINGTON, MICH. (AP) -

Authorities say a Michigan man used a plastic gas tank to help stay afloat for about three hours in Lake Huron after being knocked off a boat by a wave.

The Sanilac County sheriff's department says the 29-year-old Lexington man was out by himself on a 14-foot (4-meter) boat on Sunday when he was hit by the wave. He wasn't wearing a life preserver, so he emptied a plastic gas tank and used it to stay afloat.

The boat, meanwhile, was taking on water. The department says another boater came across the man, got him out of the water and brought him to the harbor in Lexington. The man was taken to a hospital, but word on his condition wasn't immediately released.

Sheriff's deputies recovered the boat.