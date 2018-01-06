Bodies of man, adult daughter found in cold Michigan home

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

NILES, MICH. - Police are investigating the deaths of an 81-year-old man and his 55-year-old daughter after their bodies were found inside a cold southwestern Michigan home.

Police went to the Niles home Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 3 when a neighbor reported not seeing the residents and snow piled on a vehicle in the driveway.

Autopsies on the bodies of Albert Bivins and Patricia Bivins did not determine a cause and time of their deaths. Results of lab tests are expected in the coming weeks.

Police say gas and electricity were functioning, but the temperature inside the home was below 32 degrees.

Foul play is not suspected.

Niles is southwest of Grand Rapids and just north of the state line with Indiana.

