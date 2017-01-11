Body found on runway at airport in Detroit

Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

DETROIT - Police are investigating a body found today on the tarmac at Coleman A. Young International Airport in Detroit.

Air traffic controllers saw something on the runway, went to investigate and discovered the body of a male around noon, Detroit police officer Jennifer Moreno said.

“It is unknown at this time how he got there," she said.

Police are at the scene on the city's east side and an investigation is ongoing.

Moreno said she doesn't have any details on whether there was any trauma to the body or signs of foul play.

Detroit Free Press