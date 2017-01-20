Boy, 9, missing in southeast Michigan

Jace Lyon (Photo: Hillsdale Daily News)

FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, MICH. - The search resumes Friday, Jan. 20, for the missing 9-year-old boy who was last heard from Wednesday night in southeast Michigan.

According to the Hillsdale Daily News, the Hillsdale County Sheriff is asking people in the area to help search for Jace Lyon.

He was reported missing just after 9 p.m. Wednesday after his mother returned home from her job at a nearby hospital. Lyon had previously been home alone.

Police suspended their search Thursday morning while they refocused their efforts.

Lyon has apparently ran away from home before. He was last seen wearing a bright blue coat with a yellow striped, black jeans and blue shoes.

