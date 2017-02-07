Boy and girl, 8 and 12, taken by parents against court order

Missing children, Scottie Hall Jr. and Hailey Hall (Photo: Berrien County Sheriff's Dept.)

BENTON HARBOR, MICH. - The Berrien County Sheriff's Department is looking for two children who deputies say were taken by their parents against a court order.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7. In a release, a lieutenant with the department says the children were placed in protective custody and placed in foster care.

Hailey Hall is a 12-year-old girl, around 5 feet tall and 100 pounds with brown hair. Scottie Hall, Jr. is an 8-year-old boy, around 4'6" and 65 pounds, also with brown hair.

They were taken from an address in Benton Harbor and deputies believe they may have gone to Indiana. The parents are believed to be driving a tan 2001 Lincoln sedan with the Indiana license plate number XLL 123.

The parents are identified as 34-year-old Scottie Allen Hall and 27-year-old Courtney Gibson.

Wanted parents, Courtney Gibson and Scottie Allen Hall (Photo: Berrien County Sheriff's Dept.)

If you have any information on the vehicle, the children, or their parents, please contact police right away. You can call the Berrien County Detective Bureau at 269-983-7141, ext. 7224 or dispatch at 269-983-3060.

