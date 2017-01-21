Boyne ski resort fire starter was drunk, high on Ecstasy and ADD meds

David Gerald Soltysiak, 31, of Petoskey, pleaded no contest on Jan. 20 to 2nd degree arson for the Dec. 11 fire at Boyne Highlands ski resort. The blaze injured a dozen people and damaged 70 rooms. (Photo: Emmett County Sheriff's Office)

HARBOR SPRINGS, MICH. - More than one month after a fire devastated the popular Boyne Highlands ski resort and nearly cost a man his life, a Petoskey man today took responsibility for the fire, previously admitting that he was drunk and high on pills the night a blaze started in his third-floor room, officials said.

"We knew from the get-go that he was our suspect," Emmett County Sheriff Pete Wallin told the Free Press today. "He admitted to being under the influence of alcohol -- his blood alcohol was 0.16 -- and he admitted to taking Adderall and 'Molly' (ecstasy) and having acid in his room."

The suspect is 31-year-old David Soltysiak, who pleaded no contest today to second-degree arson and felonious assault -- he sprayed a security guard with a fire extinguisher -- in a deal that spared him a potential life prison sentence. According to the Emmett County Prosecutor's Office, in exchange for his plea, prosecutors agreed not to charge him with first-degree arson, which carries up to life in prison.

A no-contest plea means that a person accepts responsibility for the crime and is treated as if they had pleaded guilty, but doesn’t actually admit the crime.

Soltysiak now faces up to 20 years in prison for the middle-of-the-night Dec. 11 fire that injured a dozen people at the Harbor Springs ski lodge, including a guest who jumped from her balcony and a 23-year-old Traverse City man who was hospitalized for five days with serious smoke inhalation. The fire broke out at 1:34 a.m. in Room 346, which was Soltysiak's room, and damaged about 70 of the resort's 148 rooms. One lead that investigators followed, based on dispatcher comments, is that a guest set fire to his room and then stole the extinguishers before fleeing.

That guest turned out to be Soltysiak, who, according to investigators, sprayed a fire extinguisher at a security guard who was trying to evacuate the resort. He also sprayed other hotel guests before running out of the building, officials said. Soltysiak was arrested the day after the fire and charged with assaulting the security guard. He pleaded no contest to that charge today.

Emmett County Prosecutor James Linderman said the no-contest plea is appropriate under the circumstances based upon Soltysiak's potential civil liability and his alleged state of intoxication, and is " advantageous for the community and the defendant’s victims."

"The plea saves the taxpayers from the cost of a lengthy process of litigation and guarantees a positive outcome with swift and speedy justice, including closure for all the victims ... and gives consideration to the defendant for quickly accepting responsibility and not contesting the case," Linderman said in a prepared statement.

According to Wallin, Soltysiak was attending a Christmas party at the ski resort when he set his room on fire with some type of accelerant.

"That's why the fire was so intense," said Wallin, who was at the scene on the night of the fire, trying to make sure everyone got out OK. When he arrived, there were 17 people unaccounted for, including the Traverse City man, who was eventually found and transported to a Grand Rapids hospital, where he remained in intensive care for days.

Boyne Highlands, meanwhile, is up and fully running. Despite the fire, the resort opened for skiing just days after the fire as the slopes and other parts of the resort were not affected by the blaze.

“This event has forever impacted many of our lives and the lives of our guests," Boyne Highlands Resort President Mike Chumbler said in a statement today. "At this time, we’re focused on our future."

According to Chumbler, the resort has restored and reopened 79 of the Main Lodge’s guest rooms, its pool area and fitness center and are working on renovation plans for the remaining guest rooms. Boyne Highlands has more than 400 units on the property.

