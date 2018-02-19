Brewers in Michigan, South Korea team up for blackberry beer

Ron Jeffries is surround by many barrels with ales inside of them at his Jolly Pumpkin brewery on Friday, April 3, 2015 inside an industrial park in Dexter, Michigan. Jeffries and his brewers stay busy producing the popular sour ales. (Photo: (Photo: Eric Seals, Eric Seals/Detroit Free Press))

The sour beer trend is spreading to the host country of the 2018 Olympic Winter Games with help from a Michigan brewery.

Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales of Dexter and Playground Brewing Co. of Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, plan to release a collaboration sour beer this year made in Michigan using Korean blackberries, according to a news release Monday.

The partnership for a craft-beer project between Northern United Brewing Co., which owns Jolly Pumpkin and North Peak Brewing Co., and connections in South Korea started in 2015.

"What began as an initiative to establish a working knowledge of craft beer and an impactful employment opportunity for NUBC Managing Partner Jon Carlson’s South Korean relatives evolved into a cultural partnership and learning experience that both parties continue to treasure," according to the news release.

Richard Kim (left), managing partner of Playground Brewing Co. of South Korea, and Ron Jeffries, brew master of Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales in Dexter, Mich., collaborated on a sour ale brewed in Michigan with Korean blackberries. (Photo: Northern United Brewing Company)

Kim regularly visits Jolly Pumpkin's brewing operations in Dexter, and in January, he learned about sour beers from brew master Ron Jeffries. The collaboration beer will age in oak barrels there until Jeffries and Kim feel it's ready for release, according to the news release.

Northern United sent members of its culinary team to Playground Brewery two weeks ago, where they learned about South Korean food and culture.

"Our partnership goes beyond sharing brewing and culinary lessons, as we seek to appreciate the inspiring values of various cultures and build successful relationships with brewers around the world," Carlson said in the news release.

Small amounts of Jolly Pumpkin beer have been available for purchase in South Korea for about a year, and Playground Brewing is ordering oak barrels so it can produce similar brews, according to a spokesperson for Northern United.

Jolly Pumpkin has been making sour beer in Michigan since 2004. Its wild ales, made with yeast occurring naturally in the air, are aged in massive wooden barrels. The results are tart, complex and a little funky.

Several breweries in Michigan have increasingly focused on sours. Transient Artisan Ales opened in 2016 in Bridgman (southwest Michigan), offering multiple high-quality sour brews; and its owner previously told the Free Press that Jolly Pumpkin beer inspired his passion for the style. Speciation Artisan Ales, in Comstock Park, has even started a series of wild sours using yeast blown in over the Great Lakes.

Northern United Brewing Co. also includes Grizzly Peak, Nomad Cidery, Civilized Spirits and Bonafide Wines.

A Jolly Pumpkin goblet contains Saison Ale at Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales, Pizzeria and Brew Pub on Thursday, March 5, 2015. (Photo: Jessica J. Trevino, Detroit Free Press)

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 Detroit Free Press