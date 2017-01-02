Candice Miller reaches out for help in Fraser sinkhole mess

A home damaged by a sinkhole on Sunday, Jan. 1, 207, at 15 Mile Road and Eberlein Drive in Fraser.

FRASER, MICH. - Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller is not wasting time in addressing the week-old sinkhole that has shut down part of 15 Mile Road in Fraser and forced residents from their homes on an adjoining side street.

At a press conference on New Year's Day -- her first day on the job -- Miller stood alongside Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel and Fraser Mayor Joe Nichols as she told a crowd gathered outside the Green Lantern Pizzeria in Fraser that she had already spoken with Gov. Rick Snyder and she will be attempting to access state and federal funds to make what promises to be an expensive repair. She said the governor planned to visit the site soon.

The person Miller has not spoken to, though, is the previous commissioner, Anthony Marrocco, whom Hackel said has actively tried to keep Miller from speaking to public works employees about the state of the 15 Mile Road Interceptor. Miller defeated the 24-year-Democratic incumbent in November and has not been able to speak to him since. Hackel repeated that Miller, a former Republican congresswoman, is the "new sheriff in town" and that her election will spell positive change for local infrastructure.

Candice Miller, Macomb County Public Commissioner, poses for a photo on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at 15 Mile Road between Hayes and Utica Road in Fraser. (Photo: Elaine Cromie, Detroit Free Press)

"Many of (the public works employees) were given direction to not converse with us, but they did," Hackel said of the public works employees.

"Moving forward, I think Candice Miller got the impression that there are some good employees in that office."

Behind her, construction vehicles roared as they dug around the sinkhole site and to the sewer line approximately 45 feet below ground, which is believed to be the source of the 100-foot-wide, 250-foot-long sinkhole, discovered at about 6:20 a.m. on Christmas Eve. Since that morning, 22 homes have been evacuated, though 19 homes are expected to return next week. The three homes most affected by the sinkhole will wait even longer, officials said.

"We all know now that, obviously, we have a big situation that's happening here," Miller said. "Our hearts go out, and we extend our sympathies to those that have been impacted by this."

Nichols declared a state of emergency for Fraser on Christmas Eve, allowing the city to access county and state emergency funds if needed.

Officials are not yet sure how much the project will cost or how long it will take, though a slightly smaller sinkhole in 2004 closed 15 Mile Road for 10 months while $53 million in repairs were underway.

The upcoming repairs will inevitably be costly, Miller said, as they're looking at expensive but efficient polymer linings for the 11-foot-diameter sewer tunnels to prevent future sediment and water leaks and strengthen the pipes. There could potentially be other inadequate underground infrastructure in Macomb County, Miller said, which the county will be inspecting via below-ground scope cameras once the area is de-watered and bypass pumps are installed.

Temporary, parallel bypass pumps are being installed to redirect sewage flow, though the county issued an advisory on Saturday to ask 300,000 residents to limit their water use to ease the amount of wastewater and lighten the present sewer line while engineers work to repair the problem. Those bypass pumps will likely be installed in about a month's time, Miller said.

The so-called 15 Mile Road Interceptor -- a pipe Miller called "suspect" -- was purchased by the county from the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department in 2009. The area has experienced four sinkholes in the past 35 years after the interceptor was initially installed by the city of Detroit sometime in the early 1970s.

Macomb and Oakland counties have spent approximately $170 million on sewer repairs in the past 12 years to prevent further failures, and officials said the financial liability for the sinkhole will continue to fall on Macomb County. Miller said she did not know why the pipe was purchased from Detroit, though it could have been done to keep control within the county.

In the next week, Miller said, she will be meeting with state and emergency county management to see if Fraser is able to access federal, state or county funding assistance.

"To add insult to injury, the pipe I believe was installed in some very poor soil conditions, conditions that don't hold the pipe as it needs to be held up," Miller said, adding that leaking sediment could have caused previous breaks.

In the meantime, Miller said the department intends to be transparent and hold several meetings and press conferences to keep Fraser residents updated.

"We don't understand what the scope of this actually is yet," Miller said.

Miller was the first Republican to hold a countywide office in Macomb County in more than 60 years when she won the treasurer's job in 1993, according to previous Free Press reports. She was elected to Congress in 2002, after serving as Michigan Secretary of State. She also has served as a Harrison Township trustee and supervisor.

Detroit Free Press