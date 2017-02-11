Central Michigan University says Hitler card wasn't made by student

The Hitler-theme Valentine's Day card handed out with a gift bag from the Central Michigan University College Reuplicans. (Photo: WJRT)

MOUNT PLEASANT, MICH - Central Michigan University says a Valentine’s Day card that mocked Jews who died in the Holocaust wasn’t created by a student at the school.

The woman who created the card apparently knew members of the College Republicans, which unwittingly distributed the valentine in a gift bag given to other students Wednesday night.

The card said “my love 4 u burns like 6,000 jews.” It had a photo of Adolf Hitler and was signed “XOXO, Courtney.”

In a statement Friday, Central Michigan says the woman admitted her “misguided action.” The school says members of the Republican student club were “shocked and remorseful.”

University President George Ross apologized to the public. He says the journey toward diversity, respect and peace at times “seems endless.”

