Central Michigan University student describes Fort Lauderdale airport scene on social media

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - A Central Michigan University student is posting on social media about her experience at the Fort Lauderdale airport during Friday's mass shooting. Tricia Dwyer was with her mother and brother at one of the airport gates when the shooting began.

Dwyer says she dove on top of her brother, then her mother covered both of them with her own body. Security began screaming at everyone to get out of the building and onto the tarmac, while moving to the tarmac Dwyer says she fell down a flight of steps. A stranger gave her band-aids for the cuts and scrapes she got in that fall.

Dwyer and her family were on the tarmac for more than three hours after the shootings, before they were sent to the other side of the airport. Four hours after that they were allowed back into the airport, escorted by sheriff's deputies, to get there stuff.

The next morning they decided to drive back to Michigan from Florida.

(© 2017 WZZM)