ChadTough Foundation donating $200,000 for pediatric cancer research

ANN ARBOR, MICH. - Chad Carr is gone, but he continues to make a difference in the battle against cancer.

Jason and Tammi Carr, the parents of the late Chad Carr — grandson of former University of Michigan football Coach Lloyd Carr — today are scheduled to present a check for $211,246 to pediatric oncologist Dr. Carl Koschmann and pathologist Dr. Sriram Venneti on behalf of the ChadTough Foundation.

The mission of The ChadTough Foundation is to fund research and raise awareness for pediatric brain tumors, with an emphasis on diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG). Chad Carr died of the disease on Nov. 23, 2015.

The funds are expected to be directed to Michigan Medicine’s Pediatric Brain Tumor Research Initiative and matched by U-M Regent Ron Weiser.

Weiser pledged to match all donations to the initiative up to $1 million through Jan. 31.

U-M defensive coordinator Don Brown and players Chase Winovich and Grant Newsome were scheduled to be on hand for the presentation at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor.

All three participated in a fundraiser spearheaded by Winovich, who on Dec. 21 challenged Michigan fans to raise $15,000 for The ChadTough Foundation via Crowdrise in exchange for dying his hair orange for the Outback Bowl against South Carolina.

