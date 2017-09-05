City worker critically injured in Fremont

(Photo: Thinkstock)

FREMONT, MICH. - A city worker in Fremont was involved in a crash that led to the closing of East Main Street on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

A witness who works at Ensing's WaterCare on East Main Street said the city worker was outside his vehicle and loading brush into the truck bed when he was hit by an oncoming driver around 8:20 a.m.

The worker, Nathan Wolford -- who works for the city's Department of Public Works, had to be removed from the scene by a medical chopper with critical injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Authorities closed down Main Street near Southwoods Avenue while responding to the accident, however it has since been reopened.

