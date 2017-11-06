WZZM
Comcast internet outage affects customers nationwide

Rose White , WZZM 3:59 PM. EST November 06, 2017

Comcast internet customers might have problems accessing their internet on Monday, Nov. 6. 

There are nationwide outages affecting customers on the East Coast, in Chicago, Detroit and more places including West Michigan, according to Comcast's outage map

The company tweeted that they are aware of the problems, and they are working to fix them. 

According to Comcast, it is an "external network issue." 

Television services have not been affected. 

