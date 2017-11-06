Comcast internet outage affects customers nationwide

. (Photo: AP)

Comcast internet customers might have problems accessing their internet on Monday, Nov. 6.

There are nationwide outages affecting customers on the East Coast, in Chicago, Detroit and more places including West Michigan, according to Comcast's outage map.

Comcast's internet service is down in several major US cities https://t.co/pCkpZnSmsw — Engadget (@engadget) November 6, 2017

The company tweeted that they are aware of the problems, and they are working to fix them.

Some customers are having issues with their XFINITY Internet service. We apologize & appreciate your patience while we work to fix. — ComcastCares (@comcastcares) November 6, 2017

According to Comcast, it is an "external network issue."

UPDATE: our teams continue to monitor an external network issue. We apologize for the inconvenience & will provide updates as we learn more. — ComcastCares (@comcastcares) November 6, 2017

Television services have not been affected.

