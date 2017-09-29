Construction industry buzzing in West Michigan

An economist from the Associated General Contractors of Michigan's presentation while he spoke at a construction industry conference held at Founder's Brewing Co. on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. (Photo: WZZM 13)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Michigan's construction industry was the topic of conversation at a conference held at Founder's Brewing Co. Thursday evening.

An economist from the Associated General Contractors of Michigan spoke at the event. He focused on jobs, data and what can be done here in West Michigan.

The U.S. has seen a resurgence of construction jobs -- just this month our media partners at the Grand Rapids Business journal reported that the industry added 28,000 new jobs. It was the best month for job gains in construction since February.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV