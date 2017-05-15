Consumers Energy plans to help businesses use 100% renewable energy

A rendering of the Switch data center, once the Steelcase pyramid in Kent County. (Photo: Switch)

JACKSON, MICH. - Consumers Energy appears to be making good on its commitment to a clean future by working with the new Switch Data Center.

Switch, which opened in the former Steelcase pyramid building in March, wants to be powered 100 percent by renewable energy.

The utility proposed a new program on Monday, May 15, that would allow large businesses to match their energy use with renewable energy sources.

According to a press release, the program offers a blueprint for Switch and other businesses that make renewable energy commitments:

Those businesses would help defray the costs for new renewable energy sources

This would result in new renewable energy in Michigan, in addition to the 10 percent of Consumers Energy’s energy supply that already comes from clean sources

This is a pilot program that could be expanded if there’s enough customer interest

