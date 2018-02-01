Consumers Energy ranked #1 on diversity in Michigan by Forbes

Consumers Energy Logo

JACKSON, MICH. - Forbes has released its first ever "America’s Best Employers for Diversity" list. Michigan based Consumers Energy ranked 13th on the list, making it first in Michigan.

Forbes’ Leadership Editor Fred Allen explains the importance of the new list by saying, “Diversity has become a business imperative, because it makes businesses better places and richer in every sense of the word.”

In a press release from Consumer's Energy, Patti Poppe, Consumers Energy’s president and chief executive officer said, “Valuing and encouraging diversity helps build a workforce equipped with perspectives that serve our communities.”

Consumers Energy also received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2018 Corporate Equality Index and was ranked the best employer in Michigan by Forbes in 2017.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV