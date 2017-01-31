Court filing: MSU coach was told about Nassar in '90s

The state's department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs has suspended former Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar's medical license. (Photo: Julia Nagy/Lansing State Journal)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Michigan State University's head women's gymnastics coach cautioned a teenage girl who brought concerns about medical treatments she was receiving from now former MSU doctor Larry Nassar in the late 1990s that filing a complaint could lead to "serious consequences," according to court documents filed Tuesday.

Now an adult, the woman identified in court documents as Jane BMSU Doe moved to join the federal lawsuit against MSU, Nassar, USA Gymnastics and Twistars Gymnastics Club. She alleges Nassar sexually assaulted her on several occasions between early 1997 and late 1999 during medical appointments, including hours after she brought concerns to coach Kathie Klages, according to the motion.

►Related: 5 more girls and women allege assault by Nassar

According to the court documents, Klages told the girl, who was 16 or 17 at the time, that she had known Nassar for years and could not imagine him doing anything questionable, and that moving forward with a complaint would have serious consequences for Nassar and the girl.

She further explained that the girl must have been "misunderstanding" or "reading into" the treatment Nassar was providing.

A message was left seeking comment from Klages.

The woman's request to join the lawsuit is among three others since last week, including a current MSU scholarship athlete who alleges that in September an MSU representative told her team not to answer questions from police about Nassar. An MSU coach also told the athlete's mother that Nassar's "digital penetrations" of her daughter's "vagina was a proven medical treatment," according to court documents. That alleged victim also said that the university official who told her team not to answer questions from police also told her that her personal cell phone was subject to checks to see if the she was communicating with police or the media about Nassar. Additionally, an MSU coach suggested to the athlete's mother in December that the more than 37,000 images and videos of child pornography found on Nassar's computers at his home may have been planted "to frame Nassar," according to court records.

►Related: State suspends Nassar's medical license

MSU spokesman Jason Cody declined to comment on specific allegations. He said the university has encouraged anyone with information about Nassar or who thinks she may be a victim to contact the university's police department and Title IX office.

"MSU Police and the state Attorney General’s office are investigating all allegations thoroughly," he said Monday.

In the university's strongest statement to date, Cody added that "If evidence is uncovered that an MSU employee sought to interfere with the criminal case or prevent individuals from coming forward, we will take appropriate action. The university will not tolerate any interference with the investigation."

Nassar, through his attorneys, has denied any wrongdoing and said he performed a legitimate medical procedure.

►Earlier: 18 more alleged victims sue MSU, Nassar

The court documents filed Tuesday morning seek to add the woman as a plaintiff to the the federal lawsuit, which was filed Jan. 10 and included 18 plaintiffs. Since then eight more women or girls have either been added to the lawsuit or requested to join it, which would bring the total number of alleged victims to 26. Nassar is facing five other lawsuits, one of which names MSU as a co-defendant.

Lawsuits also contain allegations that trainers, doctors and others were aware of allegations as early at 1997, but the court records filed Tuesday morning are the first to name an individual who is alleged to have been told of concerns about Nassar.

According to the court documents, the conversation between Klages and the teenage girl in the late 1990s left the girl "feeling intimidated, embarrassed, and scared, and caused (her) to believe that nothing illegal or tortious was happening.".

Later that day, the teenage girl saw Nassar for another medical appointment, according to the motion, during which Nassar told her that Klages informed him of the conversation and that she wasn't understanding the proper medical procedure.

►More: Nassar faces detention hearing on child porn charges

Nassar, 53, of Holt, worked for MSU for nearly 20 years and for USA Gymnastics for nearly 30 years. The university fired him in September and he no longer works with USA Gymnastics.

Since September, more than 60 women or girls have told law enforcement they were sexually assaulted by Nassar, officials have said. Many of the allegations date back decades and involved alleged sexual assaults during medical procedures.

Nassar was charged in November in Ingham County with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a person younger than 13. That alleged victim was not a patient. In December, Nassar was indicted on two federal child pornography charges and an FBI agent testified a search of Nassar's Holt property found computers or hard drives with more than 37,000 images or videos of child pornography.

He faces up to life in prison on the state charges.

Thus far, he has not been charged in connection with his role as a doctor.

2017 © Lansing State Journal