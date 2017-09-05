Crews replace another 2,800 water lines in Flint homes

Concrete pipe connections line a section of Stewart Ave in Flint outside of the Flint Water Treatment Plant on Friday, July 29, 2016. (Photo: Ryan Garza, Detroit Free Press)

FLINT, MICH. (AP) - Service lines have been replaced at more than 2,800 Flint homes during phase 4 of an effort to help fix the city's lead-tainted water crisis.

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver's office says the replaced lines are part of her FAST Start initiative to put new water pipes in 6,000 homes this year.

More than 3,700 service lines have been replaced since FAST start began in March 2016. The program's goal is to replace nearly 20,000 lead-tainted lines in Flint by 2020.

Flint was under state control when it switched from Detroit's water system to the Flint River in 2014 to save money. The river water was not properly treated to prevent pipe corrosion.

Elevated levels of lead later were found in some children.

The city has since returned to Detroit's system.

© 2017 Associated Press