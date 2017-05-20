Delta plane dumps fuel over Lake Michigan, returns to DTW shortly after takeoff

Delta airplanes sit on the tarmac at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington County, Virginia, 3 miles (5 km) south of Washington, DC on January 24, 2017. (Photo: Custom)

A Delta flight headed to Seoul, South Korea had to dump fuel and return to Detroit Metropolitan Airport today after a light in the cockpit indicated there possibly was an open maintenance panel on the outside of the aircraft, a spokesman for the airline said.

Flight 159 took off from Detroit at 4:48 p.m. and about 30 minutes later the indicator light came on, Delta spokesman Trebor Banstetter said.

He said the plane, which had 375 passengers on board, circled Lake Michigan, dumping fuel for about an hour in order to help ensure a safe landing, which it did shortly before 7 p.m.

"They landed safely without incident," Banstetter said.

He said the plane was going to be looked at by maintenance and the airline is exploring options to accommodate passengers.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved