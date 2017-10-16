Deputies seize 25 chickens after finding evidence of cockfighting

Calhoun County Sheriff Department vehicle. (Photo: Trace Christenson/The Enquirer)

ATHENS, MICH. - Calhoun County Sheriff Department deputies have seized 25 birds and evidence they said shows animal cruelty and cockfighting.

Deputies said they were called at 12:03 p.m. Friday to the 3000 block of 3 1/2 Mile Road in Athens Township to investigate a dispute between a landlord and a tenant.

While at the scene deputies reported seeing evidence of cockfighting and later in the day obtained and executed a search warrant.

With assistance from the Battle Creek Police Department's Animal Control Division, officers seized 21 roosters and four hens and other evidence.

The birds were taken to the Calhoun County Animal Shelter in Battle Creek for housing.

A 46-year-old Athens man is the focus of the investigation but he was not at the home during the seizure of the animals.

Deputies said the investigation is continuing and charges are expected.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

