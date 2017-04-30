Detroit officer critically hurt after being shot by suspect

DETROIT, MICH. - An officer with the Detroit Police Department is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday, April 30.

According to our ABC partners at WXYZ, it happened around 10:30 p.m. while officers were responding to a domestic incident.

Officers knocked on the door of a home, and someone inside opened the door and shot at them. The officers returned fire, killing the suspect.

The injured officer was hit in the back of the head and taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. We will bring you updates as they become available.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV