Plane cracks through thin ice on Murray Lake; pilot OK

GRATTAN TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A Grand Rapids man is safe and warm after sinking with his plane in Kent County's Murray Lake.

Police were called to the lake around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.

Dispatchers fielding several 911 calls were told a plane had crashed onto the lake's icy surface and was sinking, according to a Kent County Sheriff's Department news release.

An early investigation shows pilot James Bakeman, a 59-year-old man from Grand Rapids, was caught in his small aircraft as it broke through thin ice prior to take off. He was able to get out on his own and was not hurt.

Police say a witness used a kayak to get through the ice and help Bakeman to shore.

Matt Van Den Driessche, who lives on the lake, said that he and his family did not hear anything or see anything initially, but after driving around the entire lake, they spotted the aircraft in the water near their home.

The Federal Aviation Administration now is handling the investigation.

