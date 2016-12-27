DNA helps identify Michigan man who died in Arkansas in 1989

(Photo: John Hogan)

LANSING, MICH. - A Battle Creek man last seen by relatives in 1986 has been identified using DNA. Michigan State Police say Charles Cornell died along an Arkansas highway in 1989.

Cornell was 30 in 1986 when he was last seen. Earlier this year his relatives filed a police report at the urging of State Police. Cornell's mother and sister submitted their DNA, which was entered in a national database of unidentified remains.

Their DNA determined that a man hit and killed by a semi in Arkansas in 1989 was Cornell. They learned of the match Tuesday. Photos, medical and dental records and fingerprints remained on file in Arkansas, but the cases weren't linked until Cornell's relatives submitted DNA.

Detective-Sgt. Sarah Krebs says it's important for families of missing people to get their DNA on file.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.