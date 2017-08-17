"Do a 360" before a night out

LANSING, MICH. - The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning is launching a statewide Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over drunk driving crackdown.
The OHSP is encouraging people to "Do a 360" before going out with their interactive video. The video shows how people can make a plan and assess their surroundings in order to ensure they get home safely.
"By asking people to 'Do a 360' we hope to bring bring a unique perspective to the issue of drunk driving and encourage people to make the right decision by finding a way home," said Michael L. Prince the OHSP director.
During 2016's enforcement effort from Aug. 18-Sept. 5, 450 drunk drivers were arrested.
The increased enforcement period will also focus on seal belt use. This will start on Friday, Aug. 18.
