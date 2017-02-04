Dog wins posthumous appeal in case of injured FedEx worker

Photo of male judge and gavel, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

BELLEVILLE, MICH. - A dog named Edie has been exonerated.

The Michigan appeals court has reversed a lower court and ruled in favor of Edie's owner in a lawsuit filed by a FedEx employee who was injured at a Belleville-area home.

A Wayne County judge says a jury should sort out the facts and responsibility for Suzanne Smith's injuries in 2012. But the appeals court this week says Edie never even reached Smith. The dog was restrained by a 25-foot cable.

There's no dispute that Edie liked to bark. Smith, who described the dog as "vicious," was startled. She fell and injured herself as she quickly back-pedaled down the driveway.

Edie lived only a few more months. Her owner, Fred Conroy, had to put her down due to health problems.

