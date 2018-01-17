Downriver pastor predicted Michigan meteor — a month ago

DETROIT, MICH. - Less than a month before a fireball exploded over southeast Michigan, a Downriver pastor shared a prediction.

"I had a dream that a meteor was coming to the Great Lakes and it was gonna hit Michigan," Pastor Rick Satterfield, 59, with I Am Church said in a video dated Dec. 31, 2017. "It would cause Ohio and Canada to feel the impact of it."

At roughly 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, a meteor ripped through the sky, shaking houses and windows across metro Detroit. People reported seeing it as far as Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Missouri and Ontario, Canada. At 9:29 p.m., the church, with locations in South Rockwood and Rockwood, posted on Facebook:

"Today (January 16, 2018), the meteor prophecy from I Am Church Senior Pastor was fulfilled."

Satterfield told the Free Press on Wednesday that he's since heard from hundreds of people after the meteor hit. He also said this was no doomsday prophecy but rather an indication of great things happening in the region.

"It's a great day — it's a great time, it's not gloom and doom," he said. "It's a jubilee day."

He said he'd heard a voice say the meteor would hit the Great Lakes but not hurt anything. It also said there would be a revival that starts here and spreads across the planet, bringing together people of all religions and backgrounds, he said.

"And he said, 'I'm going to bless people in (this) region, restore them,'" Satterfield said. "And it's going to be financially, it's going to be physically, it's going to be mentally."

He said the non-denominational Christian church has about 200 members.

Detroit Free Press